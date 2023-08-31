Law enforcement officials are scouring the area around the Chester County Prison in Pocopson, Pennsylvania, for 34-year old Danelo Cavalcante who escaped from the facility Thursday morning, August 31, 2023.
Cavalcante was convicted just two weeks ago for the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend in April, 2021.
He stabbed her repeatedly in front of her children.
He is described as a Hispanic man with a slight build, just five feet tall and weighing 120 pounds, but he's considered very dangerous.
It's unknown the exact time he escaped or how, but Chester County residents were sent an emergency alert shortly before noon.
