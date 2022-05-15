A cooking fire left a woman hospitalized and in need of emergency shelter in Smyrna Saturday afternoon.
Citizen's Hose Company crews responding to 911 calls discovered the fire in the kitchen of a house on Shortly Lane, Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said.
The 56-year-old woman was cooking when the food ignited, and the resulting fire heavily damaged the house's kitchen.
The woman was in serious condition when she was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Damage to the house is estimated at $5000.00, and the Red Cross will provide emergency shelter for the woman and her 2 dogs.