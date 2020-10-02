Two members of Delaware's congressional delegation were tested for COVID-19 after the president's positive test result just days after the first presidential debate.
Both Senator Chris Coons and U.S. House Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester traveled to Ohio for the debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Coons said he was tested Friday morning and results were negative.
"I continue to pray for the President and the First Lady, for all who have been infected during this pandemic, and for all of our frontline, essential workers," said Sen. Coons in a written statement.
I’m hoping for a swift recovery for President Trump and the First Lady. This is a reminder that all of us are vulnerable to this dangerous virus and should follow public health guidelines about mask wearing, social distancing, and more.— Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) October 2, 2020
Blunt Rochester announced Friday that she had also been tested and was waiting results in self-isolation.
"As I await results, I will be maintaining a full schedule and will be continuing to work on behalf of Delawareans while voting by proxy. The President’s positive test should serve as a reminder to all Americans that no one is immune from this virus, that it is very real, and that we must remain vigilant against it. That means wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing our hands frequently. I wish the President and First Lady a full and speedy recovery," she said in a written statement.
After President Trump’s announcement that he and the First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19 and given my recent travels to Ohio for the first Presidential Debate, I was tested for COVID-19 this morning and will be self-isolating as I await the results of my test. https://t.co/2ldwXIk4Wa— Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (@RepLBR) October 2, 2020
Delaware's senior Senator Tom Carper did not travel to Ohio for the debate.
News broke early Friday morning that President Trump and Frist Lady Melania both tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus. Later Friday morning, it was reported Pres. Trump was experiencing "mild symptoms" of the illness.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, are being tested for coronavirus on Friday morning, according to CNN.
There was no contact from the Trump campaign or the White House to alert the Biden campaign of possible exposure, a senior Biden campaign official who was with the former vice president at the debate said. That aide said Biden's campaign believes there is not much risk because "we were never near them."
Biden was scheduled to travel to Michigan on Friday. It was not immediately clear Friday morning whether that trip would take place.
The former vice president tweeted well wishes for Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive.
Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020
Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2020