On Monday, Pfizer announced its vaccine was safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11 years old, and that the company would now seek U.S. approval to being dispersing the vaccine to younger age groups.
During a visit to the Brandywine Creek, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons took a moment to celebrate the announcement.
"For tens of millions of parents whose children have not been able to get vaccinated, this newest announcement is very encouraging," Coons said. "It suggests that there's strong evidence, which now needs to be reviewed by the FDA, that children ages 5 to 11 could be safely vaccinated. Having a safe, accessible, and effective vaccine for our youngest children is the last remaining critical step to knowing that all Americans can get safely vaccinated, something I urge everyone...to do."
There are a number of options now available to Americans to protect themselves against COVID-19, but the five million children who have contracted the virus--and the 460 who have died--have not had such protections as scientists and doctors across the globe battled back against the pandemic.
"If you are an age that is eligible to be vaccinated, and you haven't done so yet, the FDA has approved several safe and effective vaccines," Coons said. "All across our country and world, we're seeing how that has a positive impact. Even if people do get infected with COVID-19 after being vaccinated, the impact on their health is dramatically less. And for those who are not yet vaccinated, recent evidence from our state and all over this country shows that the likely outcomes are far worse."
Coons said vaccinations becoming available for children is "really encouraging" and called it the "critical next step in working together to combat this dread pandemic.