Senator Chris Coons says a one-time payment to people who can't work due to coronavirus precautions isn't enough.
Speaking on MSNBC about a stimulus package aimed at easing the financial pain of pandemic-related forced time off, Coons said what's needed is more and bigger checks for those who may be out of work for a while.
"If folks know that they can count on not just one check, but a series if this continues for months, I think that would provide a floor under the anxiety that I'm hearing from lots of folks," said Coons.
The Democrat claimed Republican stimulus proposals reflect "different values," saying Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposal would weaken sick leave and family medical leave provisions in a coronavirus aid bill recently signed by President Trump.
Coons added any bill he votes for will have to do several things.
"Strengthen unemployment insurance, strengthen public health, strengthen paid sick leave and provide some repeat support to individuals and families," said Coons.
Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill say they'll keep working to reach agreement on a stimulus bill.