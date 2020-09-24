U.S. Senator Chris Coons said he is pleased that mail-processing equipment left outside the New Castle USPS is being reinstalled.
"While I'm glad to hear that changes are being made at this facility, all of us should be concerned about whether the same types of issues are occurring at hundreds or even thousands of USPS locations across the country. It shouldn't take a United States senator applying pressure to make sure that our postal service prepares for the biggest vote-by-mail turnout we've ever seen. Postmaster General DeJoy and the Trump Administration should be working day and night to ensure that every American can safely, securely, and reliably cast their ballot by mail this fall – not to mention the timely delivery of newspapers, medications, mortgage statements, and other critical correspondence."
Coons visited the USPS facility in New Castle County on August 19, finding a large piece of equipment sitting outside in a rainstorm.
Coons' office said he had attempted to reach out USPS to set up a visit after hearing from an anonymous worker that "the Postal Service is being destroyed from the inside out. The major problem is the amount of working mail processing machines that are being dismantled and set out in the rain as trash."
Delaware has joined several states in suing the USPS to stop the alleged slowing of mail operations, just as mail-in voting reach record highs, as seen during September 15's Delaware primary.