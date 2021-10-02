Communities, like Wilmington, hard-hit by gun violence could be getting federal help.
U.S. Senator Chris Coons is sponsoring the Preventing and Addressing Trauma with Health Services or PATHS Act that aims to provide federal funding for mental health communities most impacted by gun violence.
The bill seeks to spend $100 million per year nationally over five years.
"It would give grants to eligible organizations in order to make sure that we have high-quality, trauma-informed mental health services in communities where there's very high levels of gun violence," Coons told Delaware's Morning News on WDEL.
In Delaware, that's certainly Wilmington, where gun violence been declared an epidemic by the Centers for Disease Control, but also potentially, Dover, where murders reached a record high last year.
"Gun violence [in Wilmington] has been a consistent challenge over a long period of time, and studies have shown that exposure to violence can have a really hard, a really negative impact on the mental health, particularly of children," said Coons.
Coons was inspired to introduce the PATHS Act, along with Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) after he saw firsthand how gun violence impacts children.
"This is something I saw when volunteering at a school on the East Side of Wilmington many years ago, and it's something that I think could help us address the cumulative, long-term impact of community trauma particularly in Black and brown communities, where there's been a long-term challenge of violence."
Additionally, Coons said he hears repeatedly from educators, community leaders, and parents about the fears of unaddressed mental health needs that then perpetuate generational gun violence.
"They worry about the ways in which long-term exposure to the uncertainty and and to the trauma of violence in their immediate neighborhood has a big impact on how young people develop, on how they see the world, on their attitudes and then their actions," he said.
ChristianaCare President and CEO Dr. Janice Nevin applauded Coons' effort to address the effects of violence.
"Violence is a public health epidemic that we, as health care providers, must address directly, though programs like ChristianaCare’s EVOLV hospital-based violence intervention program and our collaborative co-responder model with the New Castle County Police Department, which provides mental health outreach to the community," said Nevin in a prepared statement. "The PATHS Act will provide much-needed resources in support of innovative programs that meet a wide range of behavioral health needs for Delawareans."