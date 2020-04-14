Delaware Senator Chris Coons is looking to change the face of elections in Delaware.
Coons, along with fellow Senate democrats Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota) and Ron Wyden (Oregon) are pushing for states to go to a vote-by-mail system, as opposed to the system in most states of in-person balloting mixed with absentee ballots for those with limited excuses.
Five states currently vote with Coons' proposed mail-only system: Oregon, Washington, Utah, Hawaii, and Colorado.
Delaware received $3 million from the recent third $2 trillion stimulus package to set up a vote-by-mail system that Coons told WDEL's Rick Jensen could not only help keep social distancing, but also save money in the long run.
"They don't spend the money setting up polling places, hiring polling workers, and distributing polling equipment and machinery throughout the state, they just do vote by mail."
There still would be costs associated with mailing ballots both out to the voters and the postage-paid envelopes back, but Coons said the ballots have fraud protections in place.
"They have tracking systems, they have bar codes or QR codes on the ballot, and they verify it through a signature check."
Republicans have been pushing back against the vote-by-mail system, but Coons said the group of states committed to the system aren't from just one political party.
"There's no recent incident of vote-by-mail proving to be fraudulent. There's also no proof that it favors Republicans or Democrats. I'll remind you that Utah is a pretty Republican state, and Oregon is a pretty Democratic state, and both vote-by-mail."
In Utah's case, ballots had to be postmarked by the day before Election Day, or they had the option of going to one of 20 ballot drop-boxes up until 8 p.m. on Election day or going to a voting center between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Coons said ultimately, the goal is to make sure that voters who wouldn't feel save going to the pools, either in the COVID-19 pandemic or other health-related issue, be able to vote.
"Why should we make people choose between protecting their health and protecting their right to vote?"