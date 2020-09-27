Senator Coons has added his voice to the chorus of Democrats calling for President Trump to delay the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
In a statement, Delaware's junior Senator cited the coronavirus and early voting in the Presidential election as reasons to hold off on hearings into Barrett's nomination, and said he was concerned Barrett's possible confirmation before the election could lead to the high court striking down Obamacare.
Coons also claimed naming Barrett to the court could endanger the legacy of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
After pledging to nominate a woman to fill the vacancy left by Ginsburg's death, President Trump Saturday nominated Barrett.
Mr.Trump nominated Barrett to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in May 2017--she was confirmed in that post nearly 6 months later.