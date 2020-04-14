A second federal stimulus package to the tune of $250 billion is pending, but Democrats and Republicans remain at odds on what it will contain.
Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Coons told WDEL's Rick Jensen Show is among others in his party, who wants to see a measure that’s balanced to address both the health care crisis and the economic crisis--like the first stimulus package, which received a unanimous vote in the Senate. Coons said he wants to see the government back-stop emergency loans and ensure that some loans are distributed through community banks and credit unions as well as community development financial institutions.
"I think there's going to be record demands for these loans to become grants, if you keep your workforce or rehire your workforce, and so of course, I think we ought to be doing more for the loans for the business side of this crisis, but we shouldn't neglect the critical funding that's needed for smaller and more rural hospitals.
While Delaware has not yet reached its coroanvirus peak, according to Governor John Carney, Coons expects to see ongoing demands on hospitals for weeks and weeks to come on the national level. He added several rural hospitals were already running a deficit prior to the coronavirus crisis, further proving their need for government assistnace.
"They generate most of their revenue off of elective procedures, out-patient procedures--things like joint replacement or small or minor procedures. Every hospital in America got asked to put those on hold, for weeks, if not months, and then to spend money on overtime and then buying new equipment or buying [personal protective gear] often at inflated prices," he said. "So I do think it's appropriate for us to be spending federal dollars back-stopping our health care system especially because we don't know how much longer this pandemic will last, and there may be a second round of this."
Coons said he’s frustrated negotiations on the stimulus package aren’t currently underway. Lawmakers won’t be coming back into session in the next week because the risk is too high for many lawmakers, who are elderly and at serious risk of contracting coronavirus. The junior senator from Delaware is the co-sponsor of legislation that would allow lawmakers to vote remotely during times of crisis like this.
"The leadership--both sides--Speak Pelosi and Majority Leader McConnell, have so far not expressed a willingness to allow remote voting...I think, although I don't speak for them, I think there's a concern that if we start allowing remote voting, none of us will ever want to go back," he laughed.
Any bill that passes requires unanimous support in order to be fast-tracked and would be on top of the the $349 billion that's already going to small businesses as part of the $2.2 trillion Cares Act.
"I think we're going to fight back-and-forth for a couple of days this week, bluntly, there's going to be a lot of posturing," he said. "Finally, the leadership will sit down, and they'll hammer it out, and I'm hoping and praying we'll get this done by the end of the week."