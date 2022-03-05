Senator Coons says Ukraine's president is thankful for sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and its European allies.
Coons' office Saturday released a statement saying he and more than 280 other members of Congress spoke with Volodymyr Zelensky by phone, and Zelensky expressed gratitude for the sanctions, which Coons called "forceful."
Saying Zelensky also called for more military and humanitarian aid, Coons pushed for Congressional passage of a bill earmarking $10,000,000,000.00 for emergency supplemental aid for Ukraine.