All the negativity and uncertainty surrounding the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic has people feeling pretty down.
The bleak scenario, while currently tough, isn't permanent--but social distancing and being quarantined can take its toll on one's mental health.
"This is a temporary situation, and we don't know how long it's going to last, but we do know that it's temporary, and things will change," said Dr. Jim Wilson, who's been a licensed mental health counselor in Delaware for 18 years.
Wilson, who also serves as the Vice President of Academic Affairs at Wilmington University, stressed "control what you can" in these uncertain times.
"Even if our family becomes somewhat isolated, we need to realize this is temporary. With children, keep their schedules as consistent as possible. Keep a sense of normalcy--bedtimes, meals--are really important things to maintain right now."
He recommends devising a to do-list, that includes playing and downtime with the kids.
"Make time to do things that will be helpful, and that I can enjoy. In a way, look at it as an opportunity--there are some things that I've been putting off, some things that I enjoy doing, that I normally am unable to do, whether it's listening to music, playing games, watching TV, engaging in all kinds of activities, so it can be an opportunity, and it can be an opportunity that can be used for good."
He said exercise has a role to play, too, in helping you cope.
"That's absolutely essential to break up the routine, break up the monotony, but also use exercise--whatever form that might take--as a way to relieve stress," he said. "And encouraging everyone in the family to do that, whether it's children, adults, even the elderly."
Social media, right now, is full of inaccurate information and judgement with people shaming others for living their lives prior to more serious lockdowns.
"Social media is...feeding into the frenzy. There's a lot of things that are being said and communicated that are incorrect or inappropriate, so I would encourage people to use social media very carefully, get away from social media, take a break, and go to sources of clear information--the CDC," he suggested.
But for those who are alone or in a mandatory quarantine or isolation situation, social media has a positive role to play.
"It can be very helpful to talk to someone on the phone or to use something--FaceTime so you can actually see someone, use Skype, etc., to stay plugged in with people as much as you can."
For those who live with feelings of anxiety every day, those feelings could be heightened during this time while some may be feeling a bit depressed for the first time.
"If one is feeling like they're out of control or it's becoming too much, they should reach out to a health care worker, reach out to if they have a resource in a counselor or psychology or social worker, reach out to a religious leader. Any kind of tool like that that can help them better understand how they're responding to this change could very important to them."
Wilson said people need to think about their mental health and control their thinking on a cognitive level.
"We can think and come to conclusions that are not really factually based," he said. "Their own thinking...that it's based on fact, and it's based on looking for good and trying to help myself, as an individual, and to help others."
One of the best things you could do for your mental health: Wilson said living each day, one day at a time, and try not to let the challenges that lie ahead overwhelm you.
"Certainly, as we're at the beginning...at the stage of really setting up social isolation, it's understanding and focusing on today. Yes, this might go on three weeks, it might go on a month, but there's nothing that I can do about that now. What are my challenges for today?" he asked. "Then, as things begin to stabilize, and we develop some kind of routine, in a couple of days, perhaps, think about some of these longer term ramifications."
The silver lining in it all? He said spending more time with family.
"This will eventually pass. I do, in this case, I have this support, I do have a family, and I want to care for them, and I want to love them, and take good care of them, and that's what family is about. So it really is looking for the positive in what can be very challenging situations and times."
--
Here are some mental health resources available to those who are suffering during the coronavirus outbreak:
- Taking care of your emotional health: https://emergency.cdc.gov/coping/selfcare.asp
- Finding a mental health counselor: https://www.counseling.org/aca-community/learn-about-counseling/what-is-counseling/find-a-counselor
- Managing anxiety and stress: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/managing-stress-anxiety.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fabout%2Fcoping.html
- Fear related to the coronavirus: https://www.apa.org/research/action/speaking-of-psychology/coronavirus-anxiety
- Social distancing: https://store.samhsa.gov/system/files/sma14-4894.pdf
- A comic for communicating with kids about coronavirus: https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/02/28/809580453/just-for-kids-a-comic-exploring-the-new-coronavirus
- Careful where you get your news: https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/be-careful-where-you-get-your-news-about-coronavirus-2020020118801
- Coping with anxiety: https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/coping-with-coronavirus-anxiety-2020031219183