Delaware State Police said one of several suspects involved in the alleged theft of copper wire from infrastructure belonging to Verizon Wireless has been arrested.
According to troopers, 35-year old Brian Paraskiewicz of Wilmington turned himself in at Troop 2 on Tuesday, July 12, 2023.
Paraskiewicz is believed to be one of several people who have been climbing utility poles, cutting, and removing the valuable copper wire.
The incidents date back to January of 2023.
The thefts have resulted in internet and phone outages for Verizon customers.
Paraskiewicz was released on a $7,500 unsecured bond.