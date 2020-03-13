Changes are taking place amid the pandemic caused by novel coronavirus COVID-19, some major, some minor. As more and more adjustments to operations are made, this page will contain the latest info on cancellations and reschedulings, big and small, near and far.

Tracking coronavirus WDEL's got you covered: For all of WDEL's latest novel coronavirus COVID-19 coverage, including a list of symptoms and important numbers, locations for PUIs, and stories relating to the pandemic, visit WDEL.com/news/coronavirus.

Coronavirus alterations:

New Castle County libraries and rec leagues are being suspended until further notice.

The New Castle County Marriage Bureau will be asking currently scheduled civil marriage ceremonies until mid-April, if possible, and those who can't postpone will be asked to limit the number of invited guests. There will be an extension for the validity of marriage licenses issued to couples who may have to postpone plans.

Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover will be closed indefinitely, with no reopening date in sight, effective beginning March 13, 2020.

Dover city government has announced it is pulling all permits for events for more than 100 people.

Delaware's Court of Common Pleas is rescheduling most criminal proceedings through May 1.

The Grand Opera House, Baby Grand and Playhouse Theater in Wilmington have canceled all events until further notice.

Louisiana is postponing its presidential primary on April 4th. state officials hope to reschedule the contest in June or July.

The Masters golf tournament is being postponed. It was scheduled to start April 9th. No new date was announced.

The Wilmington Saint Patrick's Day Parade this Saturday has been canceled.

Wilmington St. Patrick's Day Parade is canceled due to Coronavirus concerns Luck of the Irish is not smiling down on Wilmington's Saint Patrick's Day parade. Saturday's festivities are canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Dewey Beach's traditional opening weekend has been canceled, including events at the Starboard and Rusty Rudder.

Dewey Beach landmarks' opening weekend celebrations canceled by COVID-19 The traditional series of opening weekend parties in Dewey Beach are off due to the coronavi…

Article continues below advertisement

Next Sunday's Caesar Rodney Half-Marathon, the longest-running race of its distance in the country, will not be run.

COVID-19 halts two major Delaware running races Two of Delaware's major annual running races have announced they have cancelled due to the C…

The Boston Marathon is being rescheduled from April 20th to September 14th.

Wilmington City Council has announced its meetings will be closed to the public, but proceedings will be televised and streamed.

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is closed through at least through the end of March.

Friday, March 13th's Billie Eilish concert will be rescheduled and the Philadelphia Wings games are postponed until further notice.

Saturday, March 14th's home opener for the Philadelphia Union soccer team is postponed.

All shows on Broadway are closing until April 12th.

The Delaware Museum of Natural History is closed until April 20th.

The NHL, NBA, and MLB are all adjusting or suspending play or game schedules:

NBA suspends season following player testing preliminarily positive for COVID-19 The National Basketball Association announced it is suspending all games after Wednesday nig…

NHL suspends season due to coronavirus The NHL is suspending its season because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

MLB delays Opening Day at least 2 weeks Major League Baseball will delay the start of the season by at least two weeks because of th…

---