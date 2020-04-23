Cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 increased by more than 100 Thursday, but it's far less than the rise experienced Wednesday when Delaware saw its largest single-day spike in total cases.
The Delaware Division of Public Heath reported 3,308 cases of COVID-19 on April 23, 2020.
Delaware's death toll also rose by three persons from, 89 to 92.
Officials said individuals who died all had underlying health conditions:
- a 74-year-old man from New Castle County who'd been hospitalized and was a long-term care resident
- an 85-year-old woman from New Castle County who had been a long-term care facility resident
- an 80-year-old man from Sussex County who had been a long-term care facility resident
Elderly Delawareans continue to make up the largest portion of fatalities attributed to the virus, and 55 of those who have died were long-term care facility residents. as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, those deaths were attributed to the following locations:
- Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare (19)
- Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark (11)
- Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (5)
- Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation (3)
- Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center (3)
- New Castle Health and Rehabilitation Center (3)
- Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill (2)
- Hillside Center (2)
- Governor Bacon Health Center (1)
- Three additional New Castle County long-term care facilities (1 death at each facility)
- Two additional Sussex County long-term care facilities (1 death at each facility)
- One Kent County long-term care facility (1 death at the facility)
Facilities with only a single death are not identified by name in the interest of protecting the identities of those who died.
New Castle County continues to have the most cases of the virus with 1,389, but Sussex County is fast-approaching with 1,377 cases. Kent County has 539 cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 21 persons for a total of 290, after only rising by six persons Wednesday.
Those who've recovered from the virus total 643, increasing by 44 persons.
Persons testing negative for the virus total 13,604, rising by 251.