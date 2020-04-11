Laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 have jumped to 1,479 Saturday, an increase of 153 cases in Delaware.
The death toll also rose by one to 33 though the death count now includes both confirmed deaths and "probable deaths" in individuals who died but had confirmed exposure to COVID-19, but were not tested. The DPH said Friday's change in reporting guidelines is in line with CDC recommendations.
The latest death involved a 96-year-old woman with underlying health conditions, who a resident of a long-term care facility in Sussex County, state health officials said. Those who have died from COVID-19 in Delaware range in age from 57 to 96.
Hospitalizations rose slightly to 190 persons--up nine from Friday. The number of individuals critically ill is 55, the Delaware DPH said.
Recoveries rose by 14 for a total of 191. A person is considered "recovered" from COVID-19 after he or she is symptom-free for seven days.
New Castle County continues to see the largest number of cases with 807. Kent County has 255 cases while Sussex County has 404 cases.
Those testing negative for the virus rose to 9,624, an increase of 535 persons.