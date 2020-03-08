The novel coronavirus has killed close to 4,500 people worldwide and infected over 108,000, according to CNN's tally. The vast majority of those infections are in mainland China, where the outbreak was first identified in December last year.
Here's the latest:
Daily numbers on the decline in China
China’s National Health Commission recorded 40 new daily coronavirus cases and 22 fatalities on Sunday, bringing the national totals to 3,119 deaths and 80,735 patients.
Of the 40 cases identified Sunday, 36 are in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and four were from people returning from overseas.
The NHC also said 58,600 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.
Italy on lockdown
Large swaths of the northern Italy has been placed under lockdown, restricting the movements of more nearly 15 million people in an attempt to control Europe's biggest outbreak.
As of Sunday evening, Italy has recorded 7,375 cases of the virus and 366 deaths.
The restrictions are among the most draconian measures implemented by governments worldwide, second only to mainland China, which restricted the movement of tens of millions of people in order to halt the spread of the virus.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree early Sunday, placing travel restrictions on the entire Lombardy region and 14 other provinces.
People who do not adhere to the restrictions, which are in place until April 3, will face up to three months in prison and a fine of 206 euros ($232).
US cases rise
At least 550 coronavirus patients have been identified in the United States, authorities there said, including 70 people who were repatriated from abroad. Cases have been identified in 34 states.
At least 21 people have died, 18 in Washington state, two in Florida and one in California. The hardest-hit area has been the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, where 16 people in a nursing home succumbed to the virus.
Several cruise ships have also been affected, including the Grand Princess. Twenty-one people aboard the ship have contracted the virus. It is expected to dock sometime Monday in Oakland, California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a news conference Sunday.
The Grand Princess has been in limbo since Wednesday, when officials learned a California man who traveled on the same ship last month later died of coronavirus.
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said he will self-quarantine out of an "abundance of caution" after interacting with an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus while the two attended a prominent conservative political conference.
At least 19 US states reported new cases Sunday
New presumptive positive cases were identified Sunday across the United States, reported in at least 17 states.
Presumptive positive means the patients have tested positive in a local or public health lab, but their results are pending confirmation at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lab.
Florida: One new presumptive positive case was identified in Broward County, according to a tweet from the Florida Department of Health.
South Carolina: Four new presumptive positive cases were identified, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Nevada: A second presumptive positive case was identified in Clark County, according to Southern Nevada Health District spokeswoman Jennifer Sizemore.
California: Contra Costa County in Northern California five more cases, and Riverside County in Southern California confirmed its first "locally acquired" case.
Kentucky: Three new presumptive positive cases were identified, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday.
Maryland: Two more people tested positive, according to a news release from Gov. Larry Hogan.
Pennsylvania: Pennsylvania announced two new presumptive positive cases in Montgomery County on Sunday, according to the state's Department of Health.
Massachusetts: Massachusetts has confirmed 15 new cases, according to the state’s Department of Health.
Illinois: A Chicago man has been identified as Illinois’s seventh case, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner.
Washington: The Seattle and King County Health Department reported 12 new cases, two of which have been fatal.
New Jersey: Two more cases were confirmed in New Jersey, the state’s department of health posted today.
Connecticut: The first confirmed case in Connecticut was announced by the state’s department of health.
Tennessee: A case was confirmed today in the Memphis area, announced Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.
New York: 16 new cases were confirmed in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this morning.
Iowa: Iowa has identified three presumptive positive cases -- the first cases in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Minnesota: The second presumptive positive case was identified in Minnesota, according to a press release from the state Department of Health.
Nebraska: Two new presumptive positive cases were identified in Nebraska, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Texas: A new presumptive positive case was identified in Harris County.
Georgia: Four new presumptive positive cases were identified in Georgia, according to the state's Department of Public Health.