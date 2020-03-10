Great Oaks Charter School in Wilmington has become the first Delaware school to announce a COVID-19 related closure, as the result of a staff member travelling to Asia.
Great Oaks sent a message to its students' parents saying they learned a staff member in the Community Education Building travelled to Thailand, with a stopover in South Korea.
Upon his return, he went back to work, although he hasn't been in the school since Friday, March 6.
The messages from Interim School Director Linda Jennings said the staff member has been experiencing flu-like symptoms, but there is no confirmed diagnosis.
They said they consulted with the Delaware Department of Public Health, that recommended continuing with school until a diagnosis was reached, but the school decided to close until Monday, March 16.
In the meantime, the school will undergo a deep cleaning.