Coronavirus concerns have caused cutbacks in Amtrak service around the region.
Its Keystone Service will run on a Saturday schedule this Monday through Sunday, March 29th, with no service to stations in Ardmore, Paoli, Downingtown, Parkesburg, Cornwells Heights, Coatesville and Exton, the passenger railroad has announced.
Amtrak last week temporarily suspended part of its New York-to-Washington service due to reduced demand, and is cleaning its trains and stations more frequently and making more hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes available to passengers and employees.
You can find out more about train schedules at amtrak.com.