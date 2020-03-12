The Delaware State House of Representatives and the Delaware State Senate are scheduled to resume the legislative session Tuesday March 17th.
Legislative Hall buzzes on session days as lawmakers, staff employees, constituents and lobbyists scurry among offices and meeting chambers.
As Delaware now has a confirmed case of Coronavirus, legislative leaders said Wednesday that the virus is being closely monitored and "very preliminary discussions" have begun on contingency options.
In a statement, House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf (D- Rehoboth Beach) and Senate President Pro Tem David McBride (D- New Castle) said those discussions involving various state agencies have concerned how the virus spread could affect the session and possible steps moving forward.
"Since this is a shifting situation, we must remain flexible and our response could change depending on the circumstances. The most important thing we can do now is prepare for a variety of possibilities, up to and including the potential postponement of session," Schwartzkopf and McBride said. "To that end, we are currently discussing the logistics of implementing such a decision and how staff could work from home, if necessary."
Six weeks of budget hearings are about to conclude in Dover. The session is scheduled to last until June 30th. In addition to finalizing a state budget for Fiscal Year 2021, lawmakers are also expected to consider other measures that normally draw crowds to Legislative Hall: gun safety measures, a minimum wage increase and restoration of capital punishment are just a few of them.
McBride and Schwartzkopf added in their statement that "our primary concern is the health and safety of our staff, our fellow lawmakers and the hundreds of Delaware residents who visit Legislative Hall when we are in session. We are prepared to take whatever stps are recommended to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus and protect residents' health."
The full statement released by Pete Schwartzkopf and David McBride follows:
“We have been monitoring the spread of the Coronavirus and talking with various state agencies about the current situation here in Delaware. We also have started very preliminary discussions about how it could affect the legislative session and what steps we need to take moving forward. Since this is a shifting situation, we must remain flexible and our response could change depending on the circumstances. The most important thing we can do now is prepare for a variety of possibilities, up to and including the potential postponement of session. To that end, we are currently discussing the logistics of implementing such a decision and how staff could work from home, if necessary.
"The legislative session is currently scheduled to resume on March 17. Any change to that schedule is a decision that we will make after carefully reviewing the most current information and consulting with the experts in the executive branch and our state agencies. Our primary concern is the health and safety of our staff, our fellow lawmakers and the hundreds of Delaware residents who visit Legislative Hall when we are in session. We are prepared to take whatever steps are recommended to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus and protect residents’ health.”