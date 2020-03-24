The Firefly Music Festival, a staple of summers in Dover, has been canceled for 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
On their website, Firefly organizers said they planned to return to the Woodlands in 2021, but are following the guidance of state and federal officials. They said:
"At the direction of state and local authorities and federal guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are saddened to confirm the cancellation of Firefly Music Festival 2020. We take the safety and health of our fans, staff and community seriously and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.
We are deeply disappointed by this difficult decision, one that impacts our fans and our incredible team of performers, crew, vendors & our community in Dover, Delaware.
In these unprecedented times, we send you our love. Thank you for your support and we look forward to welcoming you in the Woodlands in June 2021 where we will dance, sing and celebrate live music together."
Tickets already purchased this year can be redeemed either for a refund, or transferred for use for Firefly 2021. Anyone with additional questions is urged to contact Festival Ticketing Support.