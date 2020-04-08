A second inmate tested positive for COVID-19 at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center Smyrna Wednesday.
The Delaware Department of Correction confirmed the inmate is the same one whose coronavirus test results were pending Tuesday. The inmate lived in the same housing unit as the first inmate to test positive for the contagious respiratory illness.
Both inmates remain in isolation at the prison infirmary. The first inmate to test positive for COVID 19, is in stable condition with no fever, currently, the Delaware DOC said.
Out of abundance of caution, Tuesday night, the DOC moved all inmates from that housing unit to a separate vacant building across the prison compound where it said further separation and isolation can be achieved.
Additionally, the state is seeing its first positive COVID-19 case in a probation and parole officer. The officer, assigned to the Cherry Lane office near New Castle, was last at work on Friday, April 3, 2020. After experiencing flu-like symptoms, the officer self-isolated at home.
A total of six correctional officers, three at Vaughn and two at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution have tested positive for COVID-19, along with an officer in the court and transportation unit.
Three contract health care providers have also tested positive for the novel virus.