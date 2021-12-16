The University of Delaware on Thursday announced all eligible students without an existing exemption would be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot before the end of January.
As 90% of the student population was vaccinated six months ago or more, the university is requiring everyone to receive a booster shot by January 24, 2022, officials announced on December 16, 2021.
Students will be required to submit an updated vaccine card to the UD Health Portal. Those who won't be eligible for the shot before the deadline must complete the process within 30 days of eligibility.
Exemptions will continue for those who have them, but weekly on-campus PCR testing will resume for Winter Session students on January 4th, and for Spring Semester students on February 7th.
This vaccine booster requirement is for all enrolled students, regardless of how they will be attending classes. Hybrid and online-only students will also be required to receive the booster. This is a departure from the fall semester, officials said, but an important change as all students have access to campus facilities during the semester, regardless of how they attend class.