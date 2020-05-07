A local Girl Scout troop is playing its part to say "thank you" to health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Girl Scout Troop 722 is using this year's cookie sale proceeds to buy lunches for health care workers since COVID-19. They're delivering 55 boxed meals from Sherm's Catering to Wilmington Hospital's respiratory department and have donated snacks to Nemours/A.I. duPont Hospital for Children.
"It's fun to see people's happy faces when they get all their food--as a thank you for making sure that everybody is safe, and not sick, and taking care of them if they are sick," said 11-year-old Samantha Baron.
Ten-year-old Erin Moist loves dropping off the donation and actually seeing people again--and not just over a computer screen.
"Even though we're at a distance, I kind of like seeing people in person more," she said.
Victoria Cross, 11, feels good about the donation.
"[I feel] safe in knowing that they're supporting us and helping us," she said.
Girl Scout Troop 722 is rooted in community service. Last year, its members worked with Family Promise of Northern New Castle County to make meals for those experiencing homelessness.
Their efforts are part of a larger effort "To Our Helpers With Love" -- a Facebook group--founded by Marianne Sarcich of Brandywine Hundred and a labor of love, born from the support she received from health care workers during her own struggle with breast cancer.
"I launched this community initiative because of my own experience with breast cancer and the enormous emotional support I got when strangers from this community came to my home and brought my family meals and brought me things that I needed. To this day what I remember is how those things made me feel and not what those things were," she told WDEL. "This initiative is really not about the meals or the desserts--those are nice to have--but...this initiative is all about emotional support."
Hospital staff have been overwhelmed by support, leaving their shifts well-fed and thankful. Some have had to appoint meal coordinators while others have so much food, they've had to respectfully decline, so it doesn't go to waste.
"I intentionally selected the respiratory therapy departments at both Christiana and Wilmington hospitals because they have not been getting much community support like this and yet they are right there on the front lines because COVID-19 is a respiratory disease," said Sarcich.
The group has raised $1,430 so far, with 100 percent of donations going towards meals for health care workers.
"We have yet to spend a dime, and we have been able to deliver...325 meals."
Friday, the group will tap into its funds for the first time to buy 80 meals for Little Sisters of the Poor nursing home near Ogletown, which has seen a high number of deaths in residents from COVID-19. They'll be providing food for both the day and night shift and splitting all costs with Tom Alexander, the owner of Lettie's Kitchen.
"We're basically paying $4 a meal," she said. "After Friday's delivery, The total number of meals we will have delivered through this initiative will be 405. So if you look at it from the numbers perspective, that's $320 that we have spent technically on 405 meals."
Donations can be made via credit card by calling Chrysa Cohen, owner of Continental Jewelers at 302.476.5139, which will absorb all credit card fees. With the right number of donations, Sarcich hopes to expand the meal donations to all essential workers as well as laid off restaurant workers.