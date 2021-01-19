Governor John Carney and Delaware Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay held a question & answer session ahead of Wednesday's rollout of Delaware's registration system for COVID-19 vaccines.
Registration for Delawareans 65-and-older begins at 8:30 a.m. on January 20, 2021 at de.gov/covidvaccine. Other members of the 1A and 1B groups will learn of their vaccination status through their employers. 1C and later groups will get a chance to register in upcoming weeks.
Carney and Rattay answered questions from the public for about 25 minutes.
Can a husband and wife sign up on the same form for the same time slot? How about a 65-year-old and their parent? Should they all register separately?
DR. KARYL RATTAY: Everyone should put their names in separately. You can put your parents' names in for them, it's basic information, and you can help others get their information in, but that doesn't mean everyone will get the invitation at the same time. For example, age is one of the most important risk factors for adverse effects. If you're putting in your information for your parents, it's very likely they will get an invitation before you do. You can still drive them, but you may not get your invitation to get vaccinated at the same time. The same thing with husband and wife, based upon being similar age and risk, or not. We know that might complicate things for some people, but that's the way it will work.
Can members of the same family use the same email address?
RATTAY: Yes. When you get the invitation, you want to make sure who got the invitation, and make sure you have the other information -- name, date of birth -- accurate for each individual.
What information do you need tomorrow (Wednesday) in order to register?
RATTAY: It's not like you need to have medical records or medical cards. Most people have this information in their heads. It's your name, birthdate, address, chronic conditions. It's pretty simple, you don't need anything special, just put it in and press submit.
As a Delaware State Employee who has been told they are 1B eligible, what is the process for getting the vaccine? Do they need to make an appointment on the website? Get a voucher from their employer? Or is there another process?
RATTAY: Right now, this pre-register system is only for individuals 65-or-older. If you work for the state and you're 65-or-older, you're welcome to use that system. But for workforce -- state employees, teachers, poultry workers, etc. -- each employer is working on their own plans, and they will look very different. In some places, like poultry workers, where there is employee help there and people can vaccine, that will look different than state employees where someone will come on site, or get a voucher to go to a pharmacy. So you really want to look to your employer. If you work for the state, your agency will give you information when and where you will get vaccine. Hold tight, I want to emphasize not every employee group will get rolled out at the same time, there's just no way to do that. Even if you are in 1B, that doesn't mean the vaccine will be available to you in the next week, it may be multiple weeks before it is available to you.
GOV. CARNEY: One of the largest public employee groups that we have are teachers and educators. There is a separate arrangement that we are working on through the pharmacies to do events for our teachers due to the essential work that they do. Our other main objective is getting more children back in schools for in-person instruction. Pay attention if you are a teacher/educator to your school nurse and administration for opportunities to get involved in the program through the Department of Education.
It looks like the only sites set for mass vaccinations are Delaware City and Georgetown this weekend. Are there any plans for Northern Delaware?
CARNEY: We're working on that, that's the best we can say now. One of the reasons, frankly, that we had the big event in central Delaware that was really targeted to Kent and Sussex County and kind of forced the question at the very last minute. We got the National Guard, we called on those men and women, they are there. We got volunteers, we got the Division of Public Health out there at Salesianum, we had nearly 1,000 people through there, that was very much a last minute thing. But going forward, we have to have regular events. Hopefully our partners, our primary care and pharmacies will pick up a big part of the load. We're trying to get answers from our hospitals on how much they can do outside of their own staff. There's a willingness to do that, and calibrate the need for the larger-scale event operations based on the ability of those partners to do vaccinations on the local level. I hear your concern, I can tell you we're focused on it. Here is going to be the biggest problem: My mother is 89-years-old, but she's very mobile. She's not the biggest challenge. Her neighbor is not very mobile, and I don't know if she's as old as my other is, but she's up there in age. We have Meals on Wheels for the same reason. People can't get out to senior centers, so we're going to have to come up with an outreach program. I don't know if we're taking the vaccine to them, or what it is, but it will be a tricky answer.
The people who showed up this weekend, they're very mobile, very connected, those aren't as big a problem. They might be older folks, but they're healthy and mobile. We also had a lot of people who weren't mobile at Salesianum, but those are the kinds of things that came into sharp focus as we tried out these operations over the weekend.
Can you say whether school staff and bus drivers are included in the education vaccination plan?
RATTAY: All school staff are considered 1B. I know the Department of Education has been working with our team to find out who is at the higher risk, because some people are at higher risk, either by age or the nature of their job. I know special education teachers are often working with people who struggle to keep their masks on. I know the Department of Education has done a fantastic job of thinking through all the different staff -- custodians, bus drivers -- and making sure everyone on the team fits under 1B. But not everyone is going to be able to be vaccinated at the same time, so they're looking to roll it out based on risk.
CARNEY: By the way, a large percentage of our school nurses have already been vaccinated because they are the frontline health care workers. They were a part of the large-scale operations at the Kent County DMV.
RATTAY: This has been one of our extremely exciting success stories. At least 90% of our school nurses have gotten their first vaccine, which is really exciting.
How do you get the second shot 28 days later? Do you need it exactly 28 days later? How will you find out how to get the shot?
CARNEY: Let me see if I can frame this question a little more broadly. Initially, folks, including the state, were holding back second doses. It turns out the federal government was holding back those doses as well. Then it became apparent there was a bigger priority to get first doses out, and the federal government stopped holding back second doses, and encouraged the states to do that as well. We are holding back a small amount of second doses, as are some of our providers, but there's a greater priority in moving to get more-and-more people with the first dose. That's not to say we've lost track of that, but as we move on that supply has to increase, because we will have greater capacity of moving people through getting their first dose, and then we will have people coming on 20-some days later looking for their second dose, and that will take up some of that capacity. It's a logistical problem, and a supply problem. It's something we're going to have to work through.
RATTAY: Depending on whether you get the Pfizer Vaccine or the Moderna Vaccine. One is 21 days and after or 28 days and after. So that already makes it a little confusing. For folks who got vaccinated this weekend, they got a card, everyone will get a card that will tell you the date and what type of vaccine and when you need it again. One of the best things about this new system is that you have to have an email address to register, and we just weren't getting a lot of emails on the forms that were coming through. When we get your email address, you will get reminders. That will help you remember to get scheduled for the next round. For the people who are starting to get their first vaccine, by the time they get to the second vaccine, there will be more options. Come to one of our mass vaccination events, but also pharmacies, providers, and other places. Just because you went to the DMV, as long as you know you got Moderna with your health care provider or pharmacy you can get your second dose. Make sure we get your email wherever you get your first dose so you can get reminders.
I am 59 with severe underlying conditions, when can I get vaccinated?
RATTAY: Yeah, this is a heartbreaking question. We know there are a lot of folks who don't meet the age limit of 65, but are also very concerned about their risk for COVID. We talked about the determination of phases were based on science and who is at highest-risk, and really preventing the most adverse consequences. We do know there are many people who don't meet Phase 1B requirements. Many people with chronic, underlying conditions are in the 1C category. We ask people in the 1C category to be patient, hang tight, and in the meantime, we know you are so tired of staying at home, wearing your face coverings, and distancing from others, we ask you to continue to practice being safe, and as soon as we're able to get into 1C, we'll be rolling it out in a different way. We expect in a few weeks you'll be able to register to get on the wait list, so that when we get closer to 1C, we'll be able to extend those invitations as we're rolling it out.
Please describe the logistics process once you arrive at a vaccination event. What items must be brought? Should people bring insurance cards?
CARNEY: I can describe what I saw at a walk-up event at Salesianum. It was in a gymnasium, unfortunately there were steps to get up and into the gymnasium. The handicap access was around the back, so that became a problem. I stood and volunteered at the top of the step, helped people, and gave people a registration form. They filled out the top, and left the second part for someone on the inside. They answered questions on the back of it in terms of screening questions about allergic reactions. You signed the front at a table at the door. Everyone had masks on. You got in line for the shot, got the shot, and then waited for 15 minutes to make sure you didn't have an adverse reaction, and if not, off you went. DMV was the same, except you stayed in your car, I think. Dr. Rattay, did you want to add anything from the DMV?
RATTAY: It really is a pretty easy process. There are people directing traffic telling you where to go. I do want people to know that we will be checking driver's licenses and looking for your [appointment] registration. These events going forward will be for people who are registered and received an invitation, and are 65-and-older. As you go through the steps as you're waiting in line, we ask people to read it and download an app that will give you reminders about your next shot.
We also ask people to make sure you are dressed in a way where you can easily expose your arm. We saw lots of people who had to get out of their vehicle and undress so they could expose their arm. You may want to think of that ahead of time.
CARNEY: One other thing I'd like to add, with some partners coming on, you may need to present your insurance card. There won't be any co-pays, but they'll charge your insurance. That limits the costs that we'd otherwise have to pay them.
My husband and I moved to our second home in May. Can we get our vaccinations in Delaware?
RATTAY: For people who have two homes, one of which is in Delaware, if your number comes up, if you're in Delaware, you should get your vaccine in Delaware. Depending on where you are for your phase, that's where you should get your shot. We're really asking people who don't live in our state, unless you work here and your employer is offering it to you, to not come to Delaware. It will be hard to go to many places and get vaccinated if you don't live here. For those who have two homes, and one is in Delaware, it's certainly fine to get your vaccine here.
After I register and wait for a notification, do I have a certain amount of time to respond to that invitation?
RATTAY: You go to the site, you put in your information, and press submit. When we're ready to send out the invitations, we push them out based on how many slots we have available. There will be, potentially, a limited amount of time, probably 24-hours, to accept their invitation and make their appointment. The reason is, especially as we get closer to the event, let's say someone was on the wait list but they got it at the pharmacy, we want to give that slot to someone who is on the wait list. Try to keep an eye on your email after you get yourself on the wait list, so that once you get the notification you can respond as quickly as you can.
I turn 65 in February, must I wait until my birthday to actually register?
CARNEY: I turn 65 in May, and I'm not going to get vaccinated unless there's another reason to get vaccinated, maybe to encourage people who are hesitant to get vaccinated to show by example. You're going to have to prove by some identification that you are 65-or-older.
RATTAY. That's right, wait until your birthday until you can get on the waiting list as a 1B participant.