Delawareans who experience these symptoms and have reason to believe they may have been exposed to novel coronavirus COVID-19 should contact the dedicated Delaware corona virus call center at 1.866.408.1899 or the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) Office of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at 1.888.295.5156.

The clinical spectrum of COVID-19 ranges from mild disease with non-specific signs and symptoms of acute respiratory illness, to severe pneumonia with respiratory failure and septic shock. There have also been reports of asymptomatic infection with COVID-19.