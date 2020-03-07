There are 377 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local governments.
According to the CDC, there are 49 cases from repatriated citizens from Wuhan (3) and the Diamond Princess (46). Twenty-one are from the Grand Princess.
According to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems, there are 307 cases in 29 states, bringing the total of coronavirus cases to 377.
This figure includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC, and confirmed cases have received positive results from the CDC.
As confirmed cases continue to grow in New York state, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus in order to have “a more expedited purchasing and testing protocol,” according to a press conference held this afternoon.
“I have officially done a declaration of emergency which gives us certain powers. We’re going to be doing purchasing and hiring more staff, especially to help local health departments that are very stressed," Cuomo said.
Cuomo added: "We have a more expedited purchasing and testing protocol and we’re going to be doing that."
Amtrak cutting some train service between NY and DC as demand drops
Amtrak is making some changes to its schedule because of reduced demand from the coronavirus virus while altering some fees to accommodate travelers.
It announced three Acela trains which run between Washington, D.C., and New York will be suspended beginning Tuesday until the end of May.
“As we are experiencing some reduced demand for our service, we are making temporary adjustments to our schedule, such as removing train cars or cancelling trains when there is a convenient alternative with a similar schedule that will have minimal impact to customers” including the three temporary suspensions, Amtrak said in a statement.
The service also announced – as some airlines have already implemented – a waiving of change fees or on all existing or new reservations made before April 30.
Regarding the actual trains, Amtrak said it is enhancing its cleaning protocols by increasing the frequency of cleaning service on the trains and stations to multiple times a day and even on an hourly basis in some cases. Also it is increasing the use of disinfectants to wipe down handrails, doorknobs and surfaces.
NBA advises teams to prepare to play without fans due to coronavirus concerns
The National Basketball Association (NBA) has asked teams to begin making contingency plans if they have to play games without anyone in attendance as concerns about the spread of coronavirus increase.
In a memo, which CNN has obtained, the league advised teams to identify “actions required if it were to become necessary to play a game with only essential staff present.” Only the league office will decide if a game will be played without fans, media, and/or other typical game attendees.
Los Angeles Lakers all-star forward LeBron James said after the Lakers’ 113-103 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday that he wouldn’t play in an empty arena.
“Nah, that's impossible. I ain't playing. If I ain't got the fans in the crowd, that's what I play for. I play for my teammates, I play for the fans. That's what it's all about. If I show up to an arena, and there ain't no fans there? I ain't playing. So, they could do what they want to do," James said.
More cases of coronavirus across the globe
Meantime, Italy saw a dramatic increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases today with a rise of 1,247 in a single day, the Civil Protection Department said in a statement.
The country now has a total of 5,883 cases.
The death toll also continues to climb with 36 fatalities reported on Saturday. The country has reported the most deaths outside of China, a total of 233.
Silvio Brusaferro, head of the Health Institute, said in a press conference that the majority of the deceased are male, over 80-years-old and suffered from other diseases.
Saudi Arabia confirms 2 new cases of coronavirus
In Saudi Arabia, Saudi Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that two female citizens have tested positive for novel coronavirus, according to the state-run Saudi News Agency, SPA.
One woman had recently returned from Iran and the other from Iraq, which was not disclosed to authorities at first.
These latest two confirmed cases bring the total number in the country to seven.
3 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in India
Three positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in India Saturday, according to the Health Ministry of India.
Two cases are from the union territory of Ladakh, with a travel history to Iran and the third case is from the southern state of Tamil Nadu, who recently traveled to Oman.
The total number of coronavirus cases in India is 34.
Japan coronavirus death toll rises to 13 with a case from Diamond Princess
Japan Health Ministry announced Saturday that a man from Hong Kong linked to the Diamond Princess cruise ship has died from novel coronavirus.
Information about his age and whether he was the passenger or a crew member has not revealed.
Japan’s death toll from the virus now stands at 13.
2 new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Spain
Spanish health authorities have confirmed the deaths of two coronavirus patients, bringing the total number of deaths across the country to 10.
Madrid’s Department of Health confirmed Saturday the death of a 91-year-old male coronavirus patient, who suffered from previous health conditions.
Meanwhile, the Basque Country Health Department confirmed the death of a 90-year-old man who “suffered from chronic illnesses” and had tested positive to the virus.
Earlier on Saturday, regional health departments across Spain confirmed that a total of 447 people have so far tested positive for coronavirus.