The Payroll Protection Program (PPP) from the Small Business Administration (SBA) was aimed at helping keep small businesses open during the coronavirus crisis as government restrictions limited people's movements.
But the PPP rollout was fraught with problems including guidelines from the federal government that weren't delivered to banks until the night before the scheduled start of the program.
And in less than two weeks the program burned through its nearly $350 billion allotment resulting in calls for a second round of loans since many small business were shut out of round one.
But it wasn't all bad news.
2SP Brewing Company in Aston, Delaware County, Pennsylvania, through a combination of altering its business model and an approved PPP loan, believes better days are ahead for the business.
Owner Michael Stiglitz said there's no question for him PPP was a lifesaver.
"It's [PPP] working exactly the way it was designed," said Stiglitz, "because I didn't have to lay anybody off."
With its namesake pubs in Pennsylvania and Delaware closed, Stiglitz said the first thing they had to do was change the business model including opening up the brewery to vehicles.
"So they're actually driving through our building, they pay with their credit card when they first come in, they pull up, they pop their trunk, we drop their beer in the trunk, whatever it is, and then they leave."
They've also been making deliveries.
"We've had to change our model but without the PPP program it would have been all for naught because we're still not doing enough in sales, not even close."
Stiglizt said the SBA program will get them over the hump.
"This program right here is the difference between keeping your business running and getting the money from the federal government, or having people on unemployment and having your business not running and money still coming from the federal government [unemployment]."
Stiglitz estimated if he had to shut the brewery down it would cost about $100-thousand to get back up and running over a thirty to sixty day time span.
Stiglitz said he's optimistic when they come out of this on the other end, they'll be a better business for it.
"This program allowing me to keep my people in place working, not home on unemployment, keeps the beer brewing, keeps the beer flowing, keeps our customers happy," said Stiglitz.
"We're able to be the beer man, we're able to be just like the old milkman used to drop off. It's a highlight of their day and in turn maybe when this is all over maybe when they walk through the store they think 'wow, there's that 2SP brand. I'm going to support them because they were there for us.'
"The only way we can be there for these people right now delivering them their product is because the government made this program available."
2SP secured their loan through WSFS.
Officials with the bank said regionally they've had over 2,400 loans approved totaling over $750-billion.
WSFS said it continues to have about two hundred workers process applications that have already been submitted so they are prepared in the event Congress approves additional funding.