The clinical spectrum of COVID-19 ranges from mild disease with non-specific signs and symptoms of acute respiratory illness, to severe pneumonia with respiratory failure and septic shock. There have also been reports of asymptomatic infection with COVID-19.

Delawareans who experience these symptoms and have reason to believe they may have been exposed to novel coronavirus COVID-19 should contact the dedicated Delaware corona virus call center at 1.866.408.1899 or the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) Office of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at 1.888.295.5156.

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 is causing all kinds of disruptions to the previous normalcy of daily life. Here, WDEL will try to maintain an updating list of businesses and events affected by the virus.

o Retail storesand shopping malls - at 60% capacity

o Restaurants - at 60% capacity (not including outdoor seating). Reservations required.

o Child care services - open to all families

o Hair salons and barbershops - at 60% capacity

o Gyms and exercise facilities - at 60% capacity

o Tattoo shops - at 60% capacity

o Nail salons - at 60% capacity

o Massage therapy services - at 60% capacity

o Exercise facilities - at 30% capacity

o Casinos - with restrictions

o Farmers Markets - with restrictions

o Museums, Galleries, Historical Attractions and Libraries can reopen, with capacity restrictions.

o Delaware Beaches - Beach-goers required to be at least 6 feet between themselves and other parties. Face coverings must be worn on the boardwalk and are encouraged on the beach.

o Indoor gathering capacity increases from 10 people to 50

o Outdoor gathering capacity up to 250

Still closed: Sporting facilities and venues, including some bowling alleys, skating rinks, martial arts studios, and dance studios - unless they can devise a plan that meets with government approval.

The stay-at-home order has been lifted, but a mask is required in all public spaces. All of Pennsylvania, except for Philadelphia is in the green phase of reopening. That will allow for the opening of all businesses with most restrictions lifted. Philadelphia remains in the yellow phase until Aug. 1. For now, only outdoor dining is allowed at restaurants during the yellow phase.

New Jersey's New Jersey is in Phase 2. The Stay-at-home order is lifted. Under Phase 2, restaurants can serve people outdoors, and non-essential retail can have shoppers inside. Barber shops, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors, tanning salons and spas are open. Municipal and private-club swimming pools are now open. Nursing homes and assisted living residences can start allowing visitors in designated outdoor spaces. Casinos are open at 25% capacity.

has lifted its "Stay at Home" order. Stage Two of its reopening plan has started, allowing non-essential businesses to reopen. Retailers, nail salons,and tattoo parlors can reopen at 50-percent capacity, by appointment only and with strict safety measures. Other businesses that can reopen with limits, include manufacturing, construction, personal services and car dealerships. Casinos are also reopening. Also, people will now be able to visit their loved ones at nursing homes in outdoor areas.

