Dover International Speedway
NBC10

Dover International Speedway's six August NASCAR races will be run without spectators after their attendance plan was rejected by the State of Delaware.

“We submitted a comprehensive plan to state officials outlining our planned procedures and protocols for keeping our fans safe throughout our August race weekend,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO, in a statement. “Unfortunately, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the decision was made to not allow fans. We understand it, and while we are disappointed, we also realize that we need to err on the side of caution and yield to the opinions of public health experts to help reduce the further spread of COVID-19

NASCAR has had a mix of races with and without fans since their two month break at the beginning of the pandemic.

Dover's race weekend is highlighted by a pair of Cup series races that will be run on August 22 and 23.

Those two races, plus Xfinity Series events will be televised on NBCSN. Friday's truck race will be shown on FS1.

