An employee of the Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill in Smyrna has tested positive for COVID-19, WDEL has independently confirmed.
A letter from the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, dated April 8, 2020, to employees, obtained by WDEL, did not reveal any further information about the infected employee, but asked staff to take precautions.
"Resident[s] and staff is [sic] our top priority," wrote Barnabas Kerkula, LTC section chief/nursing home administration at DHCI.
Staff were asked to continue wearing masks during the entirety of their shift. Additionally, sick employees are asked to stay home and let staff know if they work in other health care settings or have potential exposure to suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The Delaware Division of Public Health, per its policy, will not confirm single instances of COVID-19 at a facility.
The Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill also just got more crowded. Nearly three dozen residents of Governor Bacon Health Center in Delaware City either have moved or are moving to DHCI along with their staff members, despite at least three Governor Bacon staffers and a resident also being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The move comes after the state named Governor Bacon as an alternate health care overflow site. But WDEL learned through internal documents that closing Governor Bacon had been talked about for years with significant cost-savings cited as one of the reasons.