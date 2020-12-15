Governor John Carney won't be getting the COVID-19 vaccine in this first round of inoculations that's reserved for front-line health care workers, emergency medical services workers, and long-term care residents and staff while quantities are limited.
Carney, in answering a question from WDEL at Tuesday's coronavirus news conference, said:
"I'm certainly not going to jump in line in front of hospitals or health care providers."
The first vaccinations were given to doctors and nurses at Bayhealth Hospital, which received a shipment of 975 doses of the state's 8,775 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Progressive care unit nurse Elisabeth Cote was the first Delawarean to be vaccinated Tuesday morning.
The governor said he'd act upon advice from public health on when they recommend he get the vaccine.
"This is one of those matters similar to when we talked about the election. Most of the election work was done by staff so that I was up for election it would not be perceived as interfering with the election," he said. "I'll let the public health officials identify the priority."
But he noted, as a public figure:
"Obviously, there is a role for me in setting an example, and if that's appropriate at a particular time, then I will do that. I think we need to get some experience with...how receptive folks are being."
Division of Public Health Dr. Karyl Rattay stressed the vaccine is safe.
"No corners were cut. We have watched very closely with the rigorous reviews that have taken place under the FDA and CDC's ACIP. The studies that were done involved, for this vaccine, over 40,000 people. So they actually had more study participants than oftentimes for those who began the Phase 1 trials, early, many months ago, they've already been monitored for several months for safety and any side effects, and bottom line is the effectiveness of this vaccine, it just far exceeds our expectations--94% effective, and it's safe. It is well-tolerated. So I get there may be skeptics, but I think what we're hearing is most people are really excited and want this vaccine," she said.
"We're also hearing from our hospital partners that the response that they've gotten so far from their employees, who were the first folks to be vaccinated, has been very positive, and that's certainly very encouraging," added Governor Carney.
With quantities of vaccine limited, the CDC's Advisory Council on Immunization Practices and a state ethics committee are still defining who falls into future phases of vaccine distribution, but have released the following schedule:
- Phase 1a: Health care personnel, emergency medical services agencies, and long-term care staff and residents will receive the vaccine first.
- Remainder of Phase 1: In early 2021, those who work in high-risk and critical infrastructure industries such as food processing, utilities, education, police and fire, those who work and live in congregate settings such as correctional facilities and homeless shelters, as well as those with certain underlying health conditions, and are aged 65 and older are likely to receive the vaccine.
- Phase 2: (March 2021) Those with more moderate-risk for getting COVID-19 are eligible for receiving the vaccine. More details about specific groups in this phase will be provided as we get closer.
- Phase 3: (Spring/Summer 2021) The general public can expect to receive vaccines through their primary health care providers, health centers and pharmacies as the vaccine becomes more widely available.
While the arrival of the vaccine creates optimism, Carney couldn't positively say what sort of metrics he'd need to see in order to reopen the state fully.
"First thing we're looking for is a flattening of the curve," said Governor Carney. "The arrival of the vaccine is really, really good news, but it's not the solution in the short-term to the surge that we're seeing, and that's why people have to be more vigilant, more careful over the holidays...there's a lot of virus out there. There are a lot of people who are testing positive and then shedding the virus in the community."
But with respect to vaccination metrics, Rattay said experts are still debating whether herd immunity occurs once 70% or 80% of population is inoculated.
"We're looking at approximately 700 to 800,000 Delawareans before we feel like we have herd immunity here. So it's a massive undertaking, the numbers of Delawareans that we want to get vaccinated before we're in a place where we feel like we've got more control over this virus," said Rattay.
She added vaccination metrics will become a part of the state's COVID-19 data viewable on My Health Community.