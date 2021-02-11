The clinical spectrum of COVID-19 ranges from mild disease with non-specific signs and symptoms of acute respiratory illness, to severe pneumonia with respiratory failure and septic shock. There have also been reports of asymptomatic infection with COVID-19.

Delawareans who experience these symptoms and have reason to believe they may have been exposed to novel coronavirus COVID-19 should contact the dedicated Delaware corona virus call center at 1.866.408.1899 or the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) Office of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at 1.888.295.5156.

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 is causing all kinds of disruptions to the previous normalcy of daily life. Here, WDEL will try to maintain an updating list of businesses and events affected by the virus.

o Residential indoor gathering capacity decreased to 10.

o Outdoor gathering capacity permitted with a capacity of 50, with 250 permissable with approval from the DPH.

o Restaurants have been rolled back to 30% capacity as of Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 (not including outdoor seating). Masks must be kept on until physically eating.

o Other non-residential indoor gatherings--weddings, funerals, worship services, performances, political gatherings, and events at public spaces, including fire halls--reduced to 30% of capacity or 50 people, whichever is lower.

o Long-term care facilities an permit indoor visitations to loved ones, if approved by public health officials.

o Malls and retail storesand shopping malls - at 60% capacity

o Child care services - open to all families

o Personal care services like hair care, nail care, tanning, tattoo parlors and massage therapy services are open at 60% capacity. Appointments may be required.

o Gyms and exercise facilities - at 30% capacity

o Casinos - with occupancy restrictions and spaced gaming machines

o Farmers Markets - with restrictions

o Museums, Galleries, Historical Attractions and Libraries can reopen, with capacity restrictions.

Still closed: Sporting facilities and venues, including some bowling alleys, skating rinks, martial arts studios, and dance studios - unless they can devise a plan that meets with government approval. Youth sports teams are prohibited from participating in or hosting tournaments with out-of-state teams, or from crossing state lines for tournaments, effective Tuesday, December 1 at 8 a.m.

--The mask mandate has been strengthened, including for indoor gatherings attended by people from different households, even while physically distanced.

--Out-of-state travelers must test negative before arriving in the state.

--No more fans are permitted to attend Eagles games.

--Food and drink will not be permitted at outdoor gatherings in Philadelphia.

--Youth sports have been canceled fof Philadelphia.

--Philadelphia again banned indoor dining, closed gyms and museums, and is restricting indoor gathers on Friday, Nov. 20. The restrictions are expected to last six weeks.

--Outdoor dining, delivery, take out, hair salons, and barbers can all continue to operate with current restrictions in place.

New Jersey's

--Indoor gathers have been reduced from 25 to 10.

--Outdoor gatherings were reduced from 500 to 150 - exemptions include weddings, funerals, and religious services.

--Restaurants have resumed resume indoor dining, but are restricted to 25% capacity and have strict social distancing requirements.

--Movie theaters are also allowed to reopen.

--Barber shops, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors, tanning salons and spas are open.

--Nursing homes and assisted living residences can start allowing visitors in designated outdoor spaces.

--Gyms, health and fitness clubs are open.

is in stage 3 of reopening.

--Bars and restaurants must close by 10 p.m.

--All businesses and religious facilities will revert back to 50% capacity.

--Hospital and nursing home visits will bery very limited.

--Fans no longer allowed at sporting events throughout the state.

Theandare postponing upcoming performances.