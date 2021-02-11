Seniors and eligible Delawareans in Phase 1a who received their first shot at the Dover DMV or Salesianum on or before January 18 can begin registering to receive their second shots at Delaware Tech campuses in all three counties.
As many as 3,800 appointments are available. Curative will be administering the shots at campuses in all three counties between February 15-19.
To register in Wilmington, click here.
To register in Dover, click here.
To register in Georgetown, click here.
Only the Moderna vaccine is available at these sites.
Proof of first vaccination on or before January 18 will be required. Anyone without that proof will be turned away, even with an appointment. Anyone who has misplaced or lost their vaccination card should email their full name and date of birth to vaccine@delaware.gov. For those without email access, call the Division of Public Health at 1.833.643.1715.
Delawareans who received their first vaccination on or before January 18 at an enrolled pharmacy or health care provider should contact their provider or pharmacy to schedule a second dose appointment before attempting to register for a state-sponsored event. The state will allocate second dose vaccines to enrolled providers as close to the 21- to 28-day window as federal supply allows.
Registration coming later for those vaccinated at Del. City, Georgetown DMVs
Anyone who was vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine at the Delaware City or Georgetown DMVs on or after Jan. 22, will be eligible to get their second shots at a mass vaccination clinic being stood up by FEMA at Dover International Speedway, as early as Feb. 20. More details regarding registration will be provided at a later date.
That site will have both Pfizer and Moderna quantities, so anyone who was vaccinated on or after Jan. 18, who could not obtain a Curative appointment, can also be vaccinated at this site.