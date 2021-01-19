New Castle County Government Building illuminated during a COVID-19 memorial

The New Castle County Government Center illuminated in amber during a National Moment of Unity and Remembrance for those lost to COVID-19

 New Castle County/Kyle Grantham

The City of Wilmington and New Castle County participated in a COVID-19 Memorial event Tuesday evening, remembering those lost to the coronavirus over the past 10 months.

Buildings and monuments throughout the country were bathed in amber light at 5:30 p.m. to honor the estimated 400,000 lives lost connected to COVID-19.

Buildings in Delaware taking part included the New Castle County Government Building, the Route 9 Library, and the Grand Opera House.

The Grand Opera House illuminated during COVID-19 Memorial

Wilmington's Grand Opera House illuminated during a COVID-19 memorial

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris took part in the ceremony at the reflecting pool between the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial following Biden's farewell speech in New Castle earlier in the day.

Tags