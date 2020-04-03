A correctional officer at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Delaware Department of Correction said the prison guard was last at Vaughn on Friday, March 27, 2020. The next day the officer began to experience flu-like symptoms and started self-isolating.
They say a COVID-19 test was issued on Sunday, March 29, and continued to self-isolate at home before the positive test result came back on Friday.
In a statement, Delaware Department of Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis talked about their response.
"DOC launched aggressive prevention and screening practices for COVID-19 before the virus entered our State, and as community spread has increased across Delaware we have prepared for the increased risk of an infection by officers or inmates. "We already undertake comprehensive daily cleaning in all of our facilities, and that will continue with renewed urgency. I want to emphasize that at this time there is no evidence of transmission within James T. Vaughn Correctional Center. In response to this diagnosis, we will carefully monitor all officers, other employees and inmates at the facility for any symptoms and will immediately isolate, assess and treat any individual who demonstrates any sign of illness."
This marks the second coronavirus diagnosis for the Department of Correction. A contract healthcare worker assigned to New Castle County Community Corrections received a COVID-19 positive diagnosis on Thursday, 13 days after the test was administered.
That worker had not been in a DOC facility for 18 days, and has since recovered.
DOC says no Delaware inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 to this point.
Newly-arriving inmates to DOC prisons are being isolated from the rest of the population for 14-days while being monitored for COVID-19.