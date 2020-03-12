Wilmington City Council President Hanifa Shabazz announced changes to the way the council will address coming events in order to align with Gov. John Carney's State of Emergency declaration and maximize protecting council members and constituents among the coronavirus pandemic.
"We must put precautionary measures in place to ensure that we are doing everything we can to protect the public, our staff and the members of Council,” said Shabazz in a release Thursday. "Modern technology affords us the opportunity to work remotely, conduct meetings remotely and to still be effective and productive so I am very interested in exploring all solutions available to keep people safe."
Beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, the following changes will be instituted:
- In order to comply with the suggestion of social distancing and to reduce potential exposure to the coronavirus, members of the public will be asked to refrain from attending Council Meetings. Meetings will not be open to the public. Only essential staff will be required to attend meetings.
- Council is reminding all citizens that they can watch Committee and Council Meetings live on Comcast Channel WITN 22 or livestream the meetings.
- All non-legislative presentations will be announced but Council will temporarily cease the tradition of inviting groups in to receive their acknowledgement/resolution.
- Residents wishing to provide public comment for a Committee Meeting or Council Meeting are asked to visit the City Council Website to leave their comments in writing. Those comments will then be read into the public record.