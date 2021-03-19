Wilmington-based Corteva announced an agreement on Friday, March 19, 2021, with Wall Street activist investment firm Starboard Value LP that avoids a potential proxy fight heading into the company's annual meeting in May.
According to the joint announcement, David C. Everitt, Janet P. Giesselman, and Kerry J. Preete will be added immediately to Corteva's board of directors.
The three were part of a slate of new board members proposed in the fall of 2020 by Starboard after firm leaders criticized Corteva on its financial performance.
Starboard also called for the ouster of Corteva CEO James Collins, a veteran of the Dupont company.
Collins will remain as CEO as part of the agreement.
In the announcement Collins said, "Our team has been intently focused on execution to assure that we meet our commitments to our stockholders and customers.
"We are very pleased to have reached a resolution that will further enhance our Board’s existing depth of agriculture and innovation expertise as we move ahead and build long term value as a global agriculture leader."
The three new board members will be nominated for election at the company's annual meeting, along with Karen H. Grimes, who is being added to the board by Corteva.
Current board members Lee M. Thomas, Dr. Robert Brown, and Lois Juliber will not be up for re-election to the board.
"We identified Corteva as a leader in its field with significant potential to improve both growth and profitability," said Jeff Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Starboard, in a prepared statement.
"After constructive discussions with Corteva’s Board, we are pleased that these new directors will contribute their deep industry expertise and track records of value creation to help Corteva capitalize fully on its many opportunities."
Corteva's stock price is up approximately 19-percent since the beginning of the year.