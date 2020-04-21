Incyte is based in one of Wilmington's landmark buildings, and they're hoping they can make a breakthrough in the fight against the pandemic, using their top product.
The company centered out of the old John Wanamaker building on Augustine Cut-Off has been given FDA approval for a trial of jakafi in COVID-19 settings.
Jakafi is already used for bone marrow disorders and rare forms of leukemia. It helps control blood cell production, and CEO Hervé Hoppenot said they believe it can slow down cytokine storms, or immune system overreactions for COVID-19 patients.
"We are convinced, along with many others, that one of the keys now is to have a good treatment because if people know that when they are diagnosed they can be treated and know their life is far less in danger than it is today, then it really change the total confinement versus economic disasters."
Jafaki is not a COVID-19 vaccine, but the hope is it can lead to safer, faster positive outcomes, and Hoppenot said that's why they're doing the trial for free.
"We don’t look at this from the business standpoint actually. We are planning to organize an early access program with free product in the U.S."
It's just a trial for now, but Incyte hopes they may have something in their arsenal that helps as the world waits for a COVID-19 vaccine, based right in one of Delaware's most famous buildings.