Newark City Manager Tom Coleman opened Monday's City Council Meeting with a reminder and a warning for council as COVID rates have risen in Delaware.
"We still have on the books our private gathering limits. It will automatically come into effect restricting private gatherings once Newark hits 125 cases per 100,000 people, or a 6% positivity rate."
That ordinance, last updated in May, would seemingly reactivate if numbers provided by the Delaware Division of Public Health go above those thresholds for two weeks within the Newark city limits.
As of last week, Newark was at 47 cases per 100,000 people and 3.1%, but with a full influx of University of Delaware students and staff preparing to return to Newark in the next week, the city's population is prepared to change dramatically.
Under the ordinance's rules, indoor gatherings would be reduced to 10 or less people, with outdoors capped at 20. Fines for a first offense would be $100-500, and escalate from there.
Councilman Jason Lawhorn said he would be in favor of completely reexamining the need for Newark to have rules stricter than Delaware going forward.
"We built that ordinance a long time ago before we had vaccines and a lot of other things. I would like to eliminate that ordinance as it exists, and reevaluate if we would like to do something different."
A potential out was raised by Councilman Travis McDermott, who focused on the language of the ordinance.
It cites the "Declaration of a State of Emergency for the State of Delaware Due to a Public Health Threat", the official name for the emergency order signed by Governor John Carney in March 2020 that was ended and replaced on July 12, 2021 by a "Declaration of a Public Health Emergency for the State of Delaware."
Newark City Solicitor Paul Bilodeau was asked about that discrepancy by McDermott.
"The Attorney General's office is making interpretations now that almost asks like we are back in the State of Emergency. I can't give you an answer right now, but I understand your concerns and I can report back to you later."
McDermott said that's reason enough to go back and redo the ordinance.
"It could definitely be tested in a court of law, so I would rather redo it and be on the right side of the law than to try and fight a fight we might not win."
Coleman pointed out that an emergency ordinance was used to institute the gathering limits, but that they could have to go through a standard procedure of multiple readings and a vote in order to remove them, if the technically doesn't take care of them first.
Governor Carney has issued no gathering limits under the Public Health Emergency.
Also at Monday's meeting, Newark City Council voted to return to virtual meetings until equipment to allow them to have a hybrid format can be installed. Residents had to be present to participate in Monday's meeting, although a livestream was available.