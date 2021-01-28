The coldest temperatures of 2021 are expected Thursday night, but then the eyes of forecasters are locked on a storm burying California with feet of snow.
Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network said temperatures will get down to around 20 degrees tonight, and struggle to get near 30 degrees on Friday, making things extremely chilly, when you add in winds of over 30 miles per hour at times.
"Wind chills could certainly get down into the single digits tonight, they'll probably be in the teens tomorrow during the day tomorrow, and they'll probably go back into the single digits Friday night."
Powell expects Saturday to be less windy, with temperatures maybe sneaking back up above freezing. That sets up the stage for a potential major storm early next week, one that is already burying the Sierra Mountains of California with over four feet of snow, but it could be a more challenging forecast in the First State.
He said a long-duration event where the low pressure system from the west coast will finally weaken near the Ohio Valley, eventually transferring its energy to a coastal storm, in a scenario forecasters call a Miller-B.
Where and when that secondary storm starts is key, according to Powell.
"One of the problems with these Miller-B storms is very often the low to the west is a little bit slow transferring its energy to the coast, allowing warm air to creep in."
Snow is expected to begin throughout Delaware during the day on Sunday, but then the changeover battle begins.
Powell said he expects the warm air to win, at least for a while, on Monday.
"This is not going to be one of those storms where we see a foot-plus. It's definitely going to be held down by some mixing at the height of the storm."
He said southern Delaware will see the changeover quicker, with areas north of Dover having the better chance of staying snowy longer.
Powell said while there likely will be quite a bit of precipitation, it is too early to make any specific projections on snow/rain amounts.
"Probably by about midday Friday, we should have a good idea of rain vs. snow and some totals."
Either way, Powell said there is a good chance of at least some minor coastal flooding as the northeast winds of the second storm works past Delmarva.