Many states, including Pennsylvania, are going to a county-by-county system when it comes to their plans to reopen their economies after the COVID-19 pandemic, but could it happen in Delaware?
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said earlier this week his state would announce on May 1 what areas could begin their "Yellow Stage" on May 8, but hasn't given complete details.
During a Virtual Recovery Town Hall Wednesday night, Dr. Rick Hong, a Medical Director at the Delaware Division of Public Health said that type of more micro approach to reopening Delaware has been brought up in meetings.
"We have looked at opportunities to open certain sectors of the state sooner, rather than later. but we do have to be concerned about travel. It's very easy to jump from one town to another town or one county to another county. If we recall how we ended up with COVID-19 in the United States, it was travel-related. We do have some considerations that maybe we can open some parts of the state sooner rather or later, but I can't say whether we're going to do that or not."
The county-by-county system has been brought up as Sussex County has become the "hot spot" of COVID-19 activity in Delaware, with the Georgetown and Ellendale zip codes having 10 times more positives per capita than New Castle County, even though the testing rate is only double.
Friday will mark three weeks until Memorial Day, meaning there is pressure mounting to reopen Delaware's beaches in time for a crucial weekend for coastal businesses and communities.
Dr. Hong said besides the testing numbers, there are also health concerns that would need to be answered along the Atlantic coast.
"Prior to opening any areas in the state, we want to make sure we continue infection control measures. Opening the beach towns...I can imagine how difficult it may be to maintain social distancing, whether we're going to continue with universal mass precautions. Hygiene, as well, are there enough hygiene stations in those areas? You can imagine in in that environment it might be very difficult to maintain effective infection control measures. We're going to have to balance that, because we don't want to open up those areas and then see an increase in the number of cases," said Hong.