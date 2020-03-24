Dover International Speedway's spring NASCAR race was postponed due to the CDC's concern about COVID-19, but the "Monster Mile" could still a May showcase.
NASCAR postponed a series of five races due to the coronavirus, and on Sunday FS1 filled the hole in their broadcast schedule that was supposed to be a race at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a virtual iRacing event that featured Homestead-Miami Speedway.
iRacing is a virtual simulator where drivers from around the world can drive on a simulated track heavily modeled after each of NASCAR's stops.
FS1 organized an iRacing Pro Invitational Series, which is expected to mirror what would have been FOX's broadcast schedule until actual NASCAR races resume, which isn't expected until May 9 at the earliest.
The initial race on Sunday drew 900,000 viewers to FS1, in a race where Denny Hamlin edged out Dale Earnhardt, Jr. on the last lap.
Drivers representing all three of NASCAR's nationwide series took part, along with legends such as Dale Jr.
This week's race will feature Texas Motor Speedway, and be broadcast on FOX (if the local affiliate chooses to show the race), and FS1.
If this pattern continues, that would mean the "Monster Mile" would be showcased on May 2.
Either way, there has been no announcement on what NASCAR will do with its actual race scheduled for Dover, other than the series as said its committed to run a full schedule in some form.