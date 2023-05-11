Delaware legislators acted quickly to allow single-game sports wagering when it became legal five years ago, but since then, the First State has lagged behind in the online sports betting wars.
According to the Action Network, 35 states are now offering single-game sports wagering since the Supreme Court struck down a 1992 federal law that banned the practice in all states but Nevada at the time, although Delaware was eventually allowed to offer three-game parlays.
Delaware was on the front of the initial curve, becoming the first state to put a system in place back in 2018, but now 25 states offer at least some sort of mobile betting option, as opposed to Delaware's in-person mandate, which requires a gambler to go to one of Delaware's three racetrack casinos at Delaware Park, Bally's Dover, or Harrington Raceway.
Delaware's casinos took just over $89 million worth of sports bets in 2021, drawing proceeds of $11.2 million, that are split between the state and the host racetrack to aid with purse increases in the competitive horse racing landscape.
Delaware state Rep. Franklin Cooke (D-Wilmington) advocated for a working group to study bringing mobile options to the First State.
The initial meeting of the Internet Sports Lottery Legislative Working Group will be Thursday morning at 11 a.m., beginning research into the various mobile platforms offered nationwide, possible revenue projections, and how it could effect the three racetracks who control the Delaware sports gambling market at the moment.
"It's 2023, we need to move forward. It's all around us. We know that the state needs revenue, and the casinos need revenue," Cooke said when the House Resolution creating the working group passed via a voice vote.
Pennsylvania and New Jersey both launched mobile wagering in 2019, while Maryland's online system became operational around Thanksgiving 2022.
State Rep. Michael Smith (R-Pike Creek) said Delaware's size means savvy sports gamblers don't have to go far, and are taking their potential Delaware-based wagers to neighboring tax rolls.
"They're already driving over the line placing their bet in a geofenced area, coming back to Delaware, watching the game, and then going back to collect."
Rep. Smith said Delaware television viewers can't escape mobile wagering ads, given the Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Salisbury television markets are all in mobile wagering states.
"You're not going to be able to watch a game without watching FanDuel or DraftKings to get through that game. So we're in that Philly market up north, it's already happening. Our kids are already seeing it, we might as well get that money."
One voice of concern came from state Rep. Krista Griffith (D-Fairfax/Greenville).
"I do appreciate the fact that neighboring states have this, and it might be right for Delaware. I appreciate you actually studying it before you bring the bill, but please as part of that please consider the deep consequences that gambling addiction has on families in Delaware."
The working group is scheduled to bring its findings to the State House before the end of this year's session on June 30, and it may be a race against the clock to get something in place before this year's football season.