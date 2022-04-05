"Today, I stand here because last night, we had a budget hearing for the Wilmington Police Department," said Councilwoman Shané Darby. "I am asking for all of my council colleagues to vote no on a budget with no real police reform."
From the steps of Peter Spencer Plaza in the 800 block of North French Street, Darby and Wilmington City Council President Ernest 'Trippi' Congo were joined by community activists and members of the newly formed Jeremy McDole Police Reform Issue Campaign, to call for a blockade of the Wilmington Police Department's budget until promised meaningful police reform has been accomplished.
On Monday night, Chief Robert Tracy presented to Wilmington City Council a $61,758,351 budget that included a $2,583,468 increase from the prior fiscal year.
"Now is the time for police reform. In May 2020, there was riots that broke out on Market Street. Every government official, city official on down, was screaming 'police reform,' that was what they were going to give to the city of Wilmington. It is now 2022," said Keandra McDole, whose brother Jeremy was killed by Wilmington authorities in 2015. "I'm sounding like a tape recorder by standing here with you guys today demanding that we have police reform here in the city of Wilmington. Enough is enough. We have the money to do it, so let's make it happen."
First, according to activist Coby Owens, the goals they would like to see achieved are detailed as:
"I echo the ask of the Jeremy McDole Police Reform Issue Campaign. We want a fully funded Office of Violence Prevention, that will house the Civilian Review Board. We want to see community response teams. And we want to see true reform that starts by having an outside entity come in and do an audit of the police department."
To fund those goals, McDole and Darby would like to see monies defunded from the police department to instead be invested in community programs, especially as American Rescue Plan Act funds could be used now to make the transition slightly easier, Darby proposed.
She'd like to see 1% of the department's budget over five years--for a total of 5%--be dedicated to establishing the Office of Violence Prevention to address both violence in the community and and police brutality incidents. They'd like to see Carlton T. Mayers, II, contracted as the outside auditor. Previously a member of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Mayers already visited the group in Delaware and volunteered his services.
However, while Congo sees their demands as necessary changes to the system, he does not believe them to be realistically achievable with certain individuals maintaining their current levels of power.
"No, I don't think so, honestly. I don't think that [Mayor Mike Purzycki] has the desire to make any change--he or the chief of police," Congo said. "I think that council can force their hand, but it's going to take a united council to do so. I don't think that they have the desire to make any substantial change."
Thankfully, Congo said, to that former point, the council can usually be counted on to be united in these instances.
"During last night's budget hearing meeting, it became painfully obvious that our administration and our police department have no intention of supporting an outside, top-to-bottom, thorough audit from a highly respected entity that has done audits throughout our country, and has helped them to become better police departments. While disappointing, this is not surprising," Congo said.
"Our administration and our police department throughout my years of being on council have been extremely reluctant to any type of substantial change," he continued. "Thankfully, city council has always rose to the occasion and held them accountable. Whether it was around body cameras, increasing diversity, increasing real community policing, council always stepped up to the plate. So I'm calling on my my colleagues to do the same this time. This message isn't really for the administration or the police department, because after last night's hearing, we know where they stand. But hopefully, council realizes our strength and that we can hold them accountable if we unite behind this cause of police reform. I'm asking all of my colleagues to vote no on a budget that does not include substantial police reform...Again, I'm just calling on my colleagues to do the right thing."