Drivers exiting Delaware at the Delaware Memorial Bridge may soon have another place to rest before they cross into New Jersey.
New Castle County Council approved a plan by a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania developer to build a 4-story, 125-room hotel behind the Royal Farms south of the I-295/Del. 9 interchange at 2180 New Castle Avenue.
The tentative name is the New Castle Avenue Hotel, it is unclear what branding the hotel could fall under.
County Councilman George Smiley said it fills the space behind the former Mike's Famous Harley-Davidson, a building that may also soon be replaced.
"Now we have a Royal Farms there that has improved the area. This will be behind the Royal Farms, and following this later on, on a third parcel, there's anticipated to be a strip center."
The 19,386 sq.ft. hotel would be located at the edge of a triangle strip of property behind Swanwyck.
North of the interchange there is already at Superlodge, Budget Inn, and Best Night Inn.