The six-year battle to redevelop the former Brandywine Country Club is now centering around who should receive a planned undeveloped portion of the property.
Capano Development is offering to donate a 45-acre portion of the 119-acre golf course and country club, after they reduced their proposed development down to 365 apartment units and 65 homes.
As recently as May 2019, a rendering of the potential neighborhood identified the Brandywine School District and New Castle County as potential recipients, but a March 2020 drawing only listed BSD as the recipient of the northern portion of the former course.
Councilwoman Dee Durham is pushing for County Executive Matt Meyer to negotiate with Capano to change their mind and donate the land to the county for a park.
"I think the community is supportive of the 45 acres being a park because it would minimize the traffic impacts to a busy road, Shipley Road, and because people are clamoring for more opportunities for parks due to the pandemic."
Shipley Road was excluded from the development plan earlier this year, as Capano now intends to connect to the development using his co-owned Concord Square Shopping Center, hope of a Giant supermarket and Marshall's.
If a park or school were placed on the land, that part would be connected from Shipley Road, but the neighborhood would only have bike and pedestrian access, eliminating a potential high-volume link between Concord Pike and Shipley Road.
Other County Council members voiced strong concerns about stepping in the way of the proposed deal between Capano and BSD, including Janet Fitzpatrick.
"When we ask that something like this be done, that we get into this negotiation, if he didn't offer to donate to us, then we're asking that it be donated, we are on the fringe of imminent domain here, and when you get into that, you must compensate."
She also believed it would set a poor precedent.
"I have some true reservations about the timing of all of this, the intimidation, even if it is a perceived intimidation, this is what he seems to believe. When you start looking at that, you start looking at retaliation, and that ends up leading to contract zoning, which we all know is illegal."
Executive Committee co-chair Penrose Hollins echoed it could send the wrong message to developers looking to gain favor on projects.
"If we start down this road, it appears to be quid pro quo, what next applicant may come forward and decide why doesn't the county take 10-15 acres of this land and thereby almost be assured that County Council, or at least Land Use, will look favorably towards that."
The Brandywine School District is proposing a 400-plus student Early Education Center for 3 & 4-year-olds plus pre-K, looking to build off of models done at in neighboring school districts.
Capano's current housing plans for the site are down from the initial 2015 conceptional plan that had 563 apartment units and 138 homes using most of the property with less open space near Shipley Road and on the North side of the property.
The plan is to remote part of the east side of Concord Square's main complex, near the former Borders, to open up a window to connect to the golf course.
A walking trail will cross the property, and would connected to Route 202 at point where a proposed tunnel could eventually link Brandywine Hundred to the First State National Historical Park and Beaver Valley.