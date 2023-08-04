The President of New Castle County Council has unveiled what she called a blueprint to ensure safer neighborhoods and county parks.
As part of the effort Karen Hartley-Nagle will be holding a series of public meetings to gather public input on the proposals.
"Whatever they want to discuss, we're open to discussing," said Hartley-Nagle, who is also running for New Castle County Executive. "Share their experiences, as well as the good experiences they're having, and there are a lot of good experiences they are having at the parks."
The comprehensive plan includes immediate, medium, and long term initiatives, some of which will require consideration by the council or implementation by the county administration.
An increase in police presence will require adding officers to the force which Hartley-Nagle said is already below authorized staffing levels.
"We have an authorized strength of 415 [police officers]," said Hartley-Nagle. "We're 48 officers down. Now we're doing a lot to recruit but we have to do more. One of the things is increasing the starting salary."
And it's not just the public safety side.
"When I started doing the research and talking to people in the parks department I learned we used to have eighty employees in the parks, taking care of it. We were down to thirty-six," said Hartley-Nagle. "Of course you know thirty-six people can't do the job of eighty."
Increased use of technology is also part of the initiative including electronic gates, license plate readers, and cameras.
The meetings will be held at five county libraries during the month of August.
"We want to address both actual safety concerns, and the perception of safety in our parks," said Hartley-Nagle. "By engaging the community, we create a safer environment for everyone."
Here is the meeting schedule:
- August 8th (Tuesday), 6 p.m. Hockessin Library
- August 14th (Monday) 6 p.m. Bear Library
- August 15th (Tuesday) 6 p.m. Appoquinimink Community Library
- August 16th (Wednesday) 7:15 p.m. Route 9 Library
- August 17th (Thursday) 6 p.m. Claymont Library