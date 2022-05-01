New Castle County Police Detectives are looking for leads in what they say was the murder of a man in Dunleith.
Officers found the body of 64-year-old Michael Cephas on Anderson Drive Friday, police said.
No other information's been released at this point.
Police are asking anyone who may know something about the murder to call Detective Mancuso at (302) 395.2743 or via email at John.Mancuso@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302.573.2800.
Citizens can text a tip anonymously simply by texting the number 847411 keyword: NCCDE.
You can also submit a tip via our website at http://www.nccpd.com.
Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP.3333 or visit on Facebook (IM) at the New Castle County Division of Police.