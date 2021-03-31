New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said the county is still sorting out the impact the American Rescue Plan Act will have for its residents during the first of four "Community Conversations" Wednesday night.

Meyer told the Facebook Live that unlike the CARES Act money that went to the State and County, and then they got to distribute it from there, this time the unspecified amount of money will be more localized, and they're not sure the guidelines for how it will be allowed to be spent.

"We're currently having conversations with County Council members and other members of the community talking about where is the need. We're looking for people who have been left behind in the current economy, people whose health, shelter, economy, educational needs are not being addressed."

Meyer was also asked if there has been any progress on awarding hazard pay to frontline workers during the pandemic.

"We were unable to disseminate it because the rules were not clear. We continue to work on it. I think it is important that those who continue to be on the frontlines, who put themselves, and their families, in harm's way deserve an additional bonus for that work."

Other questions included asking why school tax was being collected despite public schools not being open to full five-day per week learning for most students, and on local concerns about park flooding.

The remaining sessions are scheduled for the following dates: