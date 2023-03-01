New Castle County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) graduated its 4th Paramedic Academy on February 22, 2023, in ceremonies held at the University of Delaware STAR Campus.
The eighteen women and men began their training on January 13, 2022, at the Lieutenant Joseph Szczerba Academy.
Among the recruits was Wilmington native Milagros Santos Diaz who wanted to be an ER nurse, but changed course.
"I saw the advertisement for the paramedic academy and I looked into it, and that definitely was a great opportunity I could not pass up or at least give it a try," said Santos Diaz.
She admitted it was very stressful at times.
"The stress and the crying and everything, I still want to be here. I'm so grateful. It's still a tremendous opportunity," said Santos Diaz. "It's a great challenge but I didn't question did I want to do this. I wanted to do this two hundred percent every single time."
The members of this group are the first class in which every recruit who started the year long program completed the rigorous training and successfully obtained National Registry Paramedic certification.
"I have a group of people that will always be there. They will always be ready to lend a hand and help support in any way," said Santos Diaz. "That's what I think contributed to a lot of the success of the group is that there was an immense amount of love and accountability and support and we're all doing this and we're all pulling each other up."
The new paramedics will spend the next three to six months working shifts with Field Training Officers.