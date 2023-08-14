Nearly three dozen stolen vehicles or attempted vehicle thefts have been investigated by New Castle County Police in the past seven days - the majority of them Hyundais or Kias.
County Police said this trend is "concerning." They are urging drivers to lock up when parking, remove any keys, close all windows and to take other common-sense steps to make sure your vehicle is where you left it.
The Division of Police also still has free steering wheel locks for vehicle owners. For more information, please call (302) 395-8050.
Police issued these recommendations for vehicle owners:
- Lock your doors. Use the 9 PM routine to make sure your cars are secured.
- Remove your keys and spare keys from the vehicle.
- Make sure all windows are closed.
- Park in well-lit areas.
- Park near surveillance cameras.
- Install an audible alarm or motion-activated in-car camera.
- Install an additional tracking device.
- Don’t leave valuables in your car.
- Don’t leave your car running unoccupied.
- Be alert.
If your car is stolen, contact 9-1-1 immediately and provide the following information.
- License plate number.
- The year, make, model, and color of the car.
- Vehicle identification number (VIN).
- Any information on tracking capabilities your vehicle may have
Kia and Hyundai have released software upgrades designed to counter theft incidents, which have focused on vehicles without push-button ignitions and advanced anti-theft systems.
Kia: https://ksupport.kiausa.com/
Hyundai: https://www.hyundaiantitheft.com/