New Castle County police are investigating a shooting spree late Friday night, December 12, 2020, in Wilton.
Officers were called to Wilton and Stonebridge boulevards, and to the Walmart, around 11:15 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
At the Walmart, police found a 20-year old woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
She was treated and released at the hospital.
Further investigation revealed a total of 14 vehicles and three houses that had been hit by gunfire.
County police are asking anyone with information, or possible video from surveillance cameras that could assist with the investigation, to contact Detective Michael McNasby at (302) 395-8110 or Michael.McNasby@newcastlede.gov.